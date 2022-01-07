Bulli Bai case: Main conspirator and creator of app held in Assam

The Assam Police have located the fourth accused in the "Bulli Bai" case; Niraj Bishnoi, 21, is the "main conspirator" in the case and was arrested on Thursday morning. A resident of Jorhat who studies in Bhopal, he was the creator of the "Bulli Bai" app as well as the main Twitter account holder of "Bulli Bai", police said. The other three, nabbed by Mumbai Police, include a 19-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, also alleged to be a prime accused in the case.

The 21-year-old B Tech student Neeraj Bishnoi, who operated the Twitter handle @giyu44, had slammed the Mumbai Police and addressed them as ‘Slumbai Police’, claiming they had arrested the wrong people and thrown an open challenge to apprehend him, saying he was the main conspirator and the other arrested accused had no knowledge that they were being ‘used’. Bishnoi asked the Mumbai police to publicly apologise to the innocents for arresting and defaming them.

Through his tweets, Bishnoi took the responsibility for creating the app and said that he was the one who had created the Bulli Bai app and knew the unique ID for logging in. He also said that he would surrender himself if anyone arranged for him to travel by flight. Bishnoi also admitted on Twitter that he was the friend from Nepal who was dragged into the probe when Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, and Shweta Singh,18, were arrested.

