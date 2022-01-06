Bhopal B. Tech student, Bulli bai creator arrested from Assam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student from a private engineering college in Bhopal has been arrested by Delhi police on charge of creating ‘Bulli Bai App’, sources said on Thursday.

The student identified as Neeraj Bishnoi, 21, was detained by a team of Delhi police from Assam, sources said.

Bishnoi, a resident of Jorhat in Assam, is B.Tech second year student of B.Tech at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). He is being taken to Delhi for further investigation, sources added.

A senior police officer from Delhi police said that a total of four persons have been arrested in the case that triggered a massive outrage across the country.

“We have also seized a device used for creating the app,” the officer said.

The morphed photographs of Muslim women were uploaded on the app, putting them for virtual auction.

When contacted, Public Relation Officer of VIT, Bhopal, Amit Amar said that he was not aware about the arrest of any student of his institute. “More than 10,000 students study at my institute. It is not possible to figure out his name immediately,” he told the Free Press Journal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 03:17 PM IST