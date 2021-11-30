FPJ Legal: Court directs protection to approver in Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case

Mumbai: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday directed the Thane jail superintendent to take necessary steps and provide protection to the accused-turned-approver in the high-profile murder case of Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar in which his cousin and former MP Padamsinh Patil is the main accused.

Parasmal Jain, the approver has been testifying before the special court since early April this year. He is now being cross-examined. On Tuesday, he said in open court that he has revealed sensitive information during his deposition and fears of threat to his life. He therefore, requested for strong protection to be provided to him. Special judge DP Shingade directed that the superintendent of Thane jail where he is lodged take necessary steps and provide him requisite protection.

In his statement before a magistrate earlier under Sec 164 of the IPC, Jain had revealed regarding his role in the conspiracy and murder. As per the CBI’s case, the shooters had reached by train to Mumbai from Varanasi and were received by Jain at the station. Jain had confessed about arranging three shooters who had killed Nimbalkar and his driver in June 2006. Jain had stated that he had made a call to Nimbalkar as a prospective land buyer and called him for a meeting at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai where the shooters had killed Nimbalkar and his driver when they arrived.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021