FPJ Legal: Mumbai's Esplanade court cancels non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh in extortion case

Mumbai's Esplanade court on Tuesday cancelled the non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh in the Marine Drive extortion case after he appeared before the court and filed an application for the same.

The court had issued the warrant earlier this month in a case lodged by a developer at Marine Drive police station. @fpjindia — Bhavna Uchil (@UchilBhavna) November 30, 2021

Earlier on November 16, the court sent police officials Nand Kumar Gopale and Asha Korke to judicial custody for 14 days in a Marine Drive extortion case linked to former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 12:01 PM IST