FPJ Legal: Chandiwal Commission orders ex-Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh to remain present before it

The state-appointed one member judicial commission to probe the allegations levelled in the letter written by former top cop Parambir Singh alleging corruption on part of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, on Thursday asked him to appear before it at the earliest. The commission said that Singh shouldn’t forget that the bailable warrant issued against him is still in force.

On Thursday, the commission while cross-examining suspended cop Sachin Waze, enquired the whereabouts of Singh from his lawyer. “Where is he?” Justice (retd.) Kailash Chandiwal asked.

The lawyer responded that he will take instructions from his seniors on this.

At this, Justice Chandiwal then asked the lawyer to ensure he is present before the commission or the police will be directed to execute a bailable warrant against him.

“Apprise him that the bailable warrant is still in force. Please ensure his presence before the commission or else police will be directed to execute the bailable warrant against him for his appearance,” Justice Chandiwal said.

Meanwhile, the commission cross examined Sachin Waze and the same would continue.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:24 PM IST