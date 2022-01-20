FPJ Legal: Case filed in Calcutta HC over Netaji tableau issue

Kolkata: The tussle between BJP and TMC over Netaji tableau remains unabated as Advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar moved the Calcutta High Court demanding Netaji tableau from Bengal in the Republic Day parade.

According to the High Court sources, the petitioners claimed that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is the ‘pride’ of Bengal for which Netaji’s tableau of Netaji should be kept in the Republic Day percent.

“CPWD is also keeping their theme on Netaji but since Netaji is pride of Bengal, the tableau of Bengal using the Bengal’s tableau in the parade will make every Bengali proud,” said the High Court sources.

The hearing of this case is scheduled on January 24.

Incidentally, after the BJP led Central government had rejected the state’s tableau on Netaji, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 16 had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink the inclusion of West Bengal tableau on Netaji during the 125 th birth anniversary celebration of Netaji and 75 th year of Independence.

Replying to Mamata Banerjee’s letter, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on January 18 had written a letter to the Chief Minister stating that the CPWD also has given Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Republic Day Tableau theme for which the Bengal tableau has been canceled.

