West Bengal: Infighting within BJP continues over post changes; MLAs from Purulia, Bankura writes to JP Nadda

Kolkata: Infighting in BJP continued even on Thursday after as many as nine MLAs from Purulia and Bankura had written a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda complaining about the new state committee.

Though the MLAs didn’t specify on which issue they have written the letter, a section of the MLAs accepted that they have written a letter to the BJP national president.

According to BJP sources, Bankura MLA Niladrisekhar Dana, Onda’s MLA Amarnath Sakha, Sonamukhi MLA Dibakar Gharami and Indus MLA Nirmal Kumar Dhara have individually sent letters to not just Nadda but also to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several other central leaders.

Speaking about the letter, Bankura MLA said that they want someone as a district president who has a ‘personality’.

“The present district president is run by someone else. The district president should be a smart and wise one and should have a personality to tackle the odds done by the state government on the opposition. Due to the odds by the Trinamool Congress government, several BJP cadres cannot work. The central leadership should know this. I have also mentioned my dissent on a few other appointments,” said Dana.

According to BJP sources, the district president of Bankura and Bishnupur has been changed. Sunil Kumar Mandal replaced Vivekananda Patra as the new BJP Bankura district president. Bileshwar Singha replaced Sujit Agasthi in Bishnupur.

Following this development, all the four MLAs left the party’s WhatsApp group.

A similar incident was also seen in Purulia where all the five saffron camp MLAs demanded a change of the district party president.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:52 PM IST