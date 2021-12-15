FPJ Legal: Can't continue home food to Pradeep Sharma in jail, other inmates will resent, says court

A special court that rejected the plea for continuing home food on health grounds for encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, an accused in the Antilia security scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case, has said that other jail inmates will resent such a facility.

The court had rejected the bail application early this month. Special judge AT Wankhede said in his order that the other inmates in prison may be suffering from abdominal problems, however, for each one of them, home food cannot be directed. “Directing to continue home food to the applicant will cause resentment in other inmates of the jail,” the judge said.

Sharma, who has taken an early retirement for police service, is accused of conspiring and partaking in the conspiracy of the incidents where on Feb 25 this year, an explosives-laden vehicle was found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia in Carmichael Road and subsequently on March 5, an auto-parts businessman Mansukh Hiran to whom the SUV was traced, was found dead in a creek in Kalwa.

In its order denying the relief, the court further said that certainly providing the facility will cause inconvenience and also threat to the security of the jail. It said that by way of an order in October, home food was provided to him for a month and now the period has expired. The previous order had been on grounds of a medical report which necessitated a bland home diet.

The Taloja jail had opposed Sharma’s plea and said that they were providing balanced and nutritious food by maintaining proper calories. It had also reasoned that prisoners are entitled to avail its canteen facility at which they can spend Rs. 4,500 to spend on fruits, dry fruits and eggs among other items. It had also opposed the relief stating that it could cause a security issue.

