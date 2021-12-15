FPJ Legal | Anil Deshmukh extortion case: Bombay HC rejects Maharashtra govt's plea seeking formation of SIT

The Bombay High Court has rejected the Maharashtra government's plea seeking formation of an SIT for probing the extortion case against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. Currently, the case is being probed by the CBI.

Recently the CBI had recorded statements of 7 police personnel who were deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh when he was the Home Minister of Maharashtra.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had in March levelled allegations of corruption and misuse of official position against Deshmukh after he was shunted from the post of the Mumbai police commissioner in the aftermath of Antilia bomb scare incident.

He had accused Deshmukh of asking police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai, a charge which the NCP leader denied.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 03:31 PM IST