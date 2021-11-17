e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:05 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing adjourned for November 22 in pornography case

FPJ Web Desk
Businessman Raj Kundra | PTI

Businessman Raj Kundra's anticipatory bail hearing has been adjourned for Monday (November 22) in connection with a pornography case.

The Mumbai Sessions Court granted bail to Kundra after spending 60 days in jail. He was nabbed on July 19.

The porn case was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the pornographic content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused.

Later, after a five-month probe, Kundra was arrested and remained in police and judicial custody.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the Mumbai Police also recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement as one of the witnesses in the case.

Shilpa had also issued a statement, saying she and her family do not deserve a media trial.

The actress said she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and also requested the media for some privacy saying the past few days have been challenging for her "on every front".

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's statement talking about her "right to privacy" came after the Bombay High Court reportedly refused to restrict media and social media platforms from publishing reports which talk about her. The court reportedly told the Bollywood actress that she has chosen a public life.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:56 PM IST
