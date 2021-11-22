FPJ Legal: Bombay HC refuses to restrain Nawab Malik from posting against NCB's Sameer Wankhede's father and family

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to restrain Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik from posting against NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's father and family.

Passing the order, the court said minister can make statements against Wankhede, family but only after reasonable verification.

The court's order comes hours after Nawab Malik released a purported photo of Sameer Wankhede signing his 'Nikah Nama'.

The nikah nama is a written document that two Muslim partners entering into a civil union must sign in order to legalise their marriage.

In the ongoing saga of Malik versus Wankhede, the NCP leader had earlier posted a picture of the ‘Nikahnama’ and shared a photograph tweeting, “Photo of sweet couple Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Shabana Qureshi”.

#BombayHighCourt has refused to restrain state minister and #NCP leader #NawabMalik from publishing any material against #NCB officer #SameerWankhede's father a d hus family members till pendent of suit. @fpjindia — Urvi Jappi-Mahajani (@UrviJM) November 22, 2021

Malik had earlier said that the ‘nikahnama’ of Wankhede and his ex-wife Dr Shabana Qureshi, took place on December 7, 2006, at 8pm, in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Malik said if the documents pertaining to Wankhede’s birth certificate and the ‘nikahnama’ which he had released turned out to be incorrect, he would quit politics. At the same time, he challenged Wankhede to come forward and tender a public apology if the documents he (Malik) had released were correct.

Malik claimed that his ongoing exposes on Wankhede were not about his religion but to bring to light the fraudulent means by which the NCB Zonal Director had obtained a caste certificate to get an IRS job.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 05:54 PM IST