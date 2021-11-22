e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:48 PM IST

FPJ Legal: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh 'very much' in the country, advocate tells Supreme Court

FPJ Web Desk
Param Bir Singh | PTI

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's advocate told the Supreme Court that Singh is very much in the country and not absconding.

His advocate said that Singh is currently in hiding as he faces threat to his life from Mumbai Police.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:45 PM IST
