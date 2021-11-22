FPJ Legal: Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh 'very much' in the country, advocate tells Supreme Court

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's advocate told the Supreme Court that Singh is very much in the country and not absconding.

His advocate said that Singh is currently in hiding as he faces threat to his life from Mumbai Police.

Param Bir Singh (former Mumbai Police Commissioner) is very much in the country and he is not absconding - his advocate tells the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/imxjQ0qxna — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:45 PM IST