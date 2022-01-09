FPJ Legal: Aumkareshwar Thakur creator of Sulli Deals app sent to policy custody for 4 days

A court on Sunday, January 9, remanded creator of Sulli Deals app, Aumkareshwar Thakur to police custody for four days, the Delhi Police said.

"Aumkareshwar Thakur, the creator of Sulli Deals app, has been sent to policy custody for 4 days by a court," Delhi Police was wuoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Six months after the registration of a case against the creator of the Sulli Deals mobile application, where photos of Muslim women were displayed for auction, the Delhi Police today finally arrested the mastermind behind the creation of the derogatory application.

"Thakur has been arrested and a four-days police custody has been granted by the court," an official said here.

The derogatory 'Sulli Deals' mobile app had surfaced in July last year where photos of Muslim women were displayed without their consent for auction.

Aumkareshwar Thakur, the creator of Sulli Deals app, has been sent to policy custody for 4 days by a court: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/AU7dLpgLwM — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

Thakur -- a resident of Newyork City Township in Indore was apprehended on January 8.

The Cyber Crime Unit of the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under section 354-A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on July 8.

According to the police, the 25-year-old accused admitted that he was member of a group on Twitter that defamed and trolled Muslim women.

"He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group," the police said.

Apart from Sulli deals, another shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on the social media came to light on January 1 after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police, stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application, this time named as 'Bulli Bai', yet again created on GitHub platform.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:47 PM IST