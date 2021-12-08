FPJ Legal | Antilia bomb scare: Special NIA court can't stay its own order, says Bombay HC on accused Naresh Gaur's bail

The Bombay High Court has set aside a special NIA court’s decision to stay its own order granting bail to Naresh Gaur, an accused in Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

After granting bail to Gaur on November 20, the special court had stayed the same for 25 days.

Gaur was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in March this year, and is the first among 10 accused in the case to secure bail.

A special NIA court, on November 20, granted him bail after observing that prima facie (on the face of it), he did not seem to be aware of the conspiracy. However, the special court stayed its own order for 25 days after the prosecution requested for the same saying it wished to challenge the grant of bail before an appellate court.

Aggrieved, Gaur filed a petition before the HC through his advocate Aniket Nikam challenging the stay the special court granted on his bail order.

Terming the stay order as “bad in law” and “against the principle of natural justice”, Gaur’s had sought its quashing.

Besides, his plea contends that the special court, after considering the chargesheet in the case, had granted him bail observing that “the petitioner (Gaur) had no active knowledge of the conspiracy”. In view of this, the special court should not have stayed his bail and continued his incarceration.

Gaur also argued in his plea that he had merely bought a sim card that was subsequently used by dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze in the said cases. He had no idea of the larger conspiracy and he had never been directly contacted by Waze, Gaur said in his plea.

