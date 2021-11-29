FPJ Legal: Anil Deshmukh’s judicial custody extended till December 13

Mumbai: A special court in Monday extended the judicial custody of Nationalist Congress Party leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh till December 13 in the money laundering case arising out of corruption allegations against him by former city police chief Param Bir Singh.

His 14-day judicial custody had ended on Monday after the court had remanded him in judicial custody on Nov 15. On Monday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the prosecuting agency in the case, had sought that his judicial custody be extended, which the court granted.

In a separate development, the agency also approached a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in whose custody dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze is.

Vaze is Deshmukh’s co-accused in the case and is in custody of the NIA court in the Antilia security scare - Mansukh Hiran murder case. The agency sought that it be allowed to interrogate Vaze in the money laundering case and to record his statement.

Special judge AT Wankhede permitted the ED to question Vaze in Taloja jail where he is lodged between Dec 9 and 11. The former police commissioner had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to make collections from city bars and restaurants for him.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 08:22 PM IST