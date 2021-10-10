FPJ Legal: Allahabad High Court judge wants law to honor Lord Ram, Krishna

The Allahabad High Court recently observed that Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, Ramayana, Gita and its authors Maharishi Valmiki and Maharishi Ved Vyas, are part of the heritage of the country and need to be given national honour by bringing a law in the Indian Parliament. Single judge Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav made these observations while granting bail to one Akash Jatav, alias Surya Prakash, accused of making obscene remarks against Lord Rama and Krishna on Facebook, reports Bar and Bench.

"The obscene remarks made by the accused / applicant about the great men of India, Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna, is an injury to the faith of the majority of the people of this country and it spoils the peace and harmony in the society and innocent people have to bear the brunt of it," the court said. Further, it also remarked that if the court is lenient with such people, it will be a morale booster for them and their conduct will spoil the harmony in the country. "Ram resides in the heart of every citizen of this country, he is the soul of India.

The culture of this country is incomplete without Rama," Justice Yadav added. The court noted that the Constitution of India is a liberal document which allows every citizen the freedom to believe or not believe in God. However, though an atheist has freedom to not believe in God, he/ she cannot make obscene pictures of Gods and circulate it publicly.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 11:29 PM IST