Allahabad HC expresses concern over parties giving tickets to criminals

Prayagraj (UP)

The Allahabad High Court has expressed concern over the trend of political parties welcoming gangsters and criminals involved in organised crime into their parties and giving them tickets. The court said that such parties were painting a Robinhood image of the criminals. "This trend needs to be stopped as soon as possible," observed Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava on Tuesday.

The judge said this while rejecting the bail applications of two policemen, arrested for allegedly leaking information regarding police action to gangster Vikas Dubey before the Bikru incident in Kanpur last year.

The court also said that people should also exercise caution while making their choice for a candidate in an election.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:16 AM IST