 Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC Asks Varavara To Move Division Bench For Travel Permission
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalElgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC Asks Varavara To Move Division Bench For Travel Permission

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC Asks Varavara To Move Division Bench For Travel Permission

The plea will now be converted into an appeal and is likely to be heard by a division bench led by Justice Ajey S Gadkari in due course.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC Asks Varavara To Move Division Bench For Travel Permission | File Photo - PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday asked Telugu poet Varavara Rao, an accused in Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case, to approach the division bench seeking leave to travel to Hyderabad to get cataract surgery done free-of-cost there. Justice Sarang Kotwal observed that Rao’s plea was essentially seeking modification of bail conditions imposed on him by a division bench while granting him bail last year. 

Read Also
Excise Policy Scam: Delhi HC Quashes Manish Sisodia's Plea Seeking Interim Bail In ED Case
article-image

Plea To Be Now Converted Into Appeal

The plea will now be converted into an appeal and is likely to be heard by a division bench led by Justice Ajey S Gadkari in due course. Rao has contended that he has sought permission to travel to Hyderabad since the surgery was expensive in Mumbai. Rao claimed that he was entitled to free medical treatment up to Rs2 lakh in Telangana as he is a pensioner.His plea contended that his family members are doctors and one of them is an ophthalmologist who can provide better care to him. The plea added that Rao’s experience with government hospitals in Mumbai had been abysmal and the same was considered by the high court while granting him temporary medical bail in 2021. He also contended that private hospitals are costly, where he cannot afford cataract operation. 

Justice Amit Borkar, on April 27, had sought a reply from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Rao’s plea and asked the NIA lawyer to verify whether Rao’s claims about free treatment were factually correct. “Because that is the crux of this matter,” Justice Borkar had said.

Read Also
Bombay HC directs social media influencers to delete defamatory content against Adar Poonawalla &...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC Asks Varavara To Move Division Bench For Travel...

Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC Asks Varavara To Move Division Bench For Travel...

Spurious liquor deaths: Bombay HC grants bail to accused based on CA report

Spurious liquor deaths: Bombay HC grants bail to accused based on CA report

Mumbai News: Doc acquitted in absence of post-mortem report in Child's death case

Mumbai News: Doc acquitted in absence of post-mortem report in Child's death case

'The girls were of matured understanding to differentiate between good touch and bad touch': Court

'The girls were of matured understanding to differentiate between good touch and bad touch': Court

Mumbai News: No hearing urgency, says HC on Chhota Rajan's plea against 'Scoop'

Mumbai News: No hearing urgency, says HC on Chhota Rajan's plea against 'Scoop'