Mumbai: CBI gets custody of Anil Deshmukh 'aides', Sachin Vaze till Apr 11 in corruption case

A special court on Monday remanded dismissed policeman Sachin Waze and two former aides of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in CBI custody till April 11 in a corruption case registered against the NCP leader.

The CBI on Monday arrested Waze, Palande and Shinde in the case, but could not arrest Deshmukh as he is admitted in the state-run JJ hospital.

In its remand application, the CBI sought custody of the accused for interrogation to "unearth the deep-rooted conspiracy" and said the accused persons might have to be taken to the agency's headquarters in Delhi where they may be subjected to scientific interrogation.

A special CBI court remanded Waze, Shinde and Palande to CBI's custody till April 11, but refused to pass any order on Deshmukh noting that the investigating officer has to first show what attempts he has made to find out about the former minister's health.

The agency, in its remand application, alleged Deshmukh "intentionally and deliberately" got himself admitted in the hospital on April 4 with the "sole purpose to avoid CBI custody and to frustrate the investigation".

The CBI, in its application seeking custody of Waze, Palande and Shinde, said the statements of Deshmukh and the three were recorded in jail but there are contradictions which need to be verified and, hence, custodial interrogation of the four was essential to "unearth the truth and arrive at a just and fair conclusion of the case".

"The arrested accused are required to be confronted with each other as well as with some other witnesses in order to unearth the truth and to root out contradictions on vital facts. The investigation is at a crucial stage," the CBI said in its application.

The CBI further said the arrested accused may also be required to be subjected to "scientific interrogation techniques" during their confrontation for which they may have to be taken to CBI head office in Delhi.

The CBI had, in April 2021, lodged an FIR against Deshmukh on charges of corruption and misuse of official position after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that the then home minister had given a target to police officers like Waze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh had denied the allegations but had resigned from the cabinet after Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to carry out an inquiry against him.

After CBI registered its FIR, the Enforcement Directorate also launched a probe against Deshmukh on charges of money laundering. Deshmukh was arrested in November 2021 by the ED and is presently in judicial custody.

His bail plea in the money laundering case was rejected by the special ED court and he then moved the Bombay High Court, which is yet to hear the bail plea. Palande and Shinde were also arrested by the ED in the case.

Waze was arrested by the NIA for his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case and killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

