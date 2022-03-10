Disha Salian case: Narayan Rane, son Nitesh Rane approach Bombay HC to quash FIR by Mumbai Police

Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane has approached Bombay High Court seeking to quash Mumbai Police's FIR in connection with the case registered against them for allegedly making defamatory remarks and spreading false information about Disha Salian, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager.

According to the FIR registered by Malvani police, some remarks were made by the Union minister on February 19 in a press conference, where his son was also present. During the press conference, the minister had made certain claims regarding Salian’s death.

Salian had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a high-rise in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before actor Rajput (34) was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra.

