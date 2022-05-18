Delhi: Days after deadly blaze, fire breaks out at Rohini Court

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Rohini Court in the national capital on Wednesday, a Fire Department official said.

The official informed that they received a call about the fire incident at 11.10 a.m. on the second floor of the Rohini Court complex after which as many as four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.

The fire tenders were yet to reach the spot at the time of filing of this report.

The official was unable to furnish details about any injuries or casualties.

The incident comes five days after 27 people were killed in a major blaze that engulfed a building in Delhi's Mundka.

