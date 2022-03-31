Delhi court to hear petition seeking Bharat Ratna award for Ratan Tata

The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a petition seeking 'Bharat Ratna' to industrialist Ratan Tata for his service to the nation, news agency ANI reported.

Tata's fans have demanded Bharat Ratna for industrialists and philanthropists. Last year, netzines made a pitch for conferring Bharat Ratna on Ratan Tata, to which he requested people to discontinue the campaign, stating that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.

In February, Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, today requested Twitter users to discontinue a campaign to confer the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, to the octogenarian, saying that he was instead happy to be able to contribute to India's growth and prosperity.

"While I appreciate the sentiments expressed by a section of the social media in terms of an award, I would humbly like to request that such campaigns be discontinued. Instead, I consider myself fortunate to be an Indian and to try and contribute to India's growth and prosperity," Mr Tata tweeted today in response to #BharatRatnaForRatanTata campaign on the social media platform.

The hashtag #BharatRatnaForRatanTata started trending on Twitter yesterday after motivational speaker Dr Vivek Bhindra tweeted about the campaign to confer the highest civilian award to Ratan Tata, who is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts.

Ratan Tata is known for his social causes and philanthropic efforts. He is the chairman of the Tata Trusts that are among India's oldest, non-sectarian philanthropic organisations that work in several areas of community development.

In January, a picture of the Mumbai-based industrialist visiting an ailing former employee had circulated on social media, drawing rich praise for Mr Tata's compassionate gesture.

In March last year, Ratan Tata had pledged ₹ 500 crore from Tata Trusts, the parent company of Tata Motors, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Tata Sons also announced an additional support of ₹ 1,000 crore, taking the total commitment to ₹ 1,500 crore.

Ratan Tata was born in 1937 in Bombay, now Mumbai. He has served as the chairman of major Tata companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Power, Tata Global Beverages, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels and Tata Teleservices and during his tenure, the group's revenues grew by leaps and bounds, totalling over $ 100 billion in 2011-12.

