Delhi court grants bail to ex Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in 2020 riots case

A Delhi Court on Monday allowed the bail plea of Former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan and Saleem Khan in FIR 59/2020 which alleges a larger conspiracy in the Delhi Riots that happened in 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Ishrat after reserving it last month.





The Court heard Advocate Pradeep Teotia appearing on behalf of Ishrat Jahan whereas Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad appeared for prosecution.





Jahan and several others have been booked under the anti-terror law in the case and are accused of being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.



Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:45 PM IST