FPJ Legal | Delhi riots case: SC directs Delhi HC to decide plea for complaint against BJP leaders

The Supreme Court on Friday gave three months to Delhi High Court to decide on a plea seeking lodging of FIR against four BJP leaders, including Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, for alleged hate speeches that triggered the 2020 riots in Delhi.

Three other leaders are the BJP MPs Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Abhay Verma. The plea has been filed by three victims of the violence that engulfed parts of the national capital last year.

They have sought registration of a FIR and appointment of a special investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged hate speeches. A Bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Bhushan R Gavai has asked Delhi High Court to hear the matter expeditiously, preferably within three months, on being told by the victims that the High Court was "delaying proceedings."

"Petitioners are losing hope. What justice is there for Jamia students? What justice is there for Delhi riots victims? Students were brutally beaten... heads cracked," senior advocate Colin Gonsalves said. "The High Court is delaying proceedings despite earlier direction by the Supreme Court (in March last year) to the High Court to decide matters in a timebound manner," he said.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 11:02 AM IST