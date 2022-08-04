e-Paper Get App

Delhi Court dismisses bail petition of former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Pandey was arrested by the investigating agency on July 19 in the case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
Former Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey | PTI

Delhi court has denied bail to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in the NSE phone tapping case, informed his lawyer.

A Delhi court on yesterday had reserved its order on the bail application of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. He is arrested in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of national stock exchange (NSE) employees.

Special Judge Sunena Sharma heard the argument from the accused as well as Enforcement Directorate and posted the matter for today for pronouncement of order on the application.

The court on Tuesday sent Pandey to judicial custody after he was produced before it on expiry of his custodial interrogation and the ED said it did not need his future custody.

During the arguments held Wednesday, the ED opposed the bail application, saying the probe in the matter was still going on, and if granted the relief the accused could hamper the investigation and tamper with the evidence.

Pandey was arrested by the investigating agency on July 19 in the case.

ED had earlier arrested former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna on July 14 after conducting her interrogation after taking permission from the court, where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier.

The judge had issued a production warrant against Ramkrishna on a plea moved by the ED.

After she was produced, the ED had taken permission from the court to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramkrishna on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramkrishna was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and is in judicial custody.

