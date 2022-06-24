Court denies GVK’s Sanjay Reddy flexibility in travel abroad in money laundering case concerning Mumbai airport construction | Unsplash

A special court has turned down the request of GVK’s vice chairman GV Sanjay Reddy, accused in a money laundering case concerning the construction of Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL), for modifying his bail conditions such that he does not have to seek the court’s permission to travel abroad but could merely intimate it of his travels.

In sharp remarks, while denying him the relief, Special Judge under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) MG Deshpande said in the order that Reddy may be a frequent flyer and may have business ties in various countries, but is not an illiterate person that he does not know what conditions a court imposes on a person seeking bail. It said that he was aware that if he is granted bail, the court would certainly impose conditions on him to safeguard the fate of the trial and the proceeds of crime amounting up to Rs. 509 crores.

It reminded him that while seeking bail, he had stated in his bail plea that he is ready to abide by any conditions that may be imposed on him by the court. It remarked that now he cannot raise a finger of objection. Judge Deshpande further stated that it is Reddy who is responsible for conditions imposed by the court as the amount of proceeds of crime (POC) is Rs. 509 crores. “It cannot be ignored that such a huge POC has been generated from the construction work of the international airport, Mumbai. Therefore the nation is the victim of the crime,” it stated.

“I strongly feel that if such applications are entertained, there will be no control on the conduct of the accused persons. Everyone will claim to relax such condition and no one will turn to face trial,” the order read, adding that Reddy is not the only accused in the case and there are 21 accused involved in the scam.

Reddy had sought in his plea that he be permitted to only intimate the court a week prior to his abroad travel and inform of his return within a week of it. As per his bail conditions, he is required to seek the permission from the court to be able to travel abroad and his passport would be released by the ED only after the court’s order to do so.