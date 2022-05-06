e-Paper Get App
Construction of cycle track at Powai illegal: Bombay HC

The HC has directed the BMC to immediately remove all the construction carried out and restore reclaimed land to its original site.

Urvi Mahajani | Updated on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:47 PM IST

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image
In a major setback to the BMC, the Bombay High Court has held that the construction of cycle track and jogging track in Powai lake and catchment area is “illegal.”

The HC has directed the BMC to immediately remove all the construction carried out and restore reclaimed land to its original site.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:31 PM IST