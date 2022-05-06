Construction of cycle track at Powai illegal: Bombay HC

In a major setback to the BMC, the Bombay High Court has held that the construction of cycle track and jogging track in Powai lake and catchment area is “illegal.”

The HC has directed the BMC to immediately remove all the construction carried out and restore reclaimed land to its original site.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 03:31 PM IST