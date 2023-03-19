 Chhattisgarh govt dismisses Judge Ganesh Ram Burman after High Court recommendation
PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

The Chhattisgarh government has dismissed Additional District and Sessions Judge Ganesh Ram Burman from service. He was posted in Jashpur district of the state, a senior official said on Sunday.

This is Burman's second dismissal in the last six years as his services were terminated in 2017, though he was reinstated recently.

The move was taken on the recommendation of the Chhattisgarh High Court, according to the order of termination issued on March 14 by the principal secretary of the law and legislative affairs department, Ram Kumar Tiwari. The order, however, did not specify the reason for his dismissal.

article-image

Following the recommendation of the High Court made on March 3 this year, the services of Burman, a member of the state's Higher Judicial Services, posted as additional district and sessions judge (fast track court), has been terminated with immediate effect, the order stated.

Law department officials also did not reveal the reason behind the move.

Judge was terminated from service in 2017

In February 2017, Burman was terminated from service by the state government when he was posted as the Additional District Judge in Raipur. He had later challenged his termination in the high court, officials said.

After the high court quashed his termination order last year, he was reinstated in the service recently, they said.

However, anonymous complaints were received against him pertaining to his service, they said.

