Bulli Bai case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused | -

A sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to three youths - Aumkareshwar Thakur, Neeraj Bishnoi and Neeraj Singh accused in the Bulli Bai app case where women from the Muslim community were auctioned online.

In similar bail conditions, the court has directed them to furnish bonds of Rs. 50,000 and sureties. The youths will also have to visit the cyber police station where the case was registered against them once a month till the conclusion of the trial. The court permitted them a provisional cash bail for eight weeks till they arrange sureties, advocate Shivam Deshmukh said.

In April this year, a magistrate court had denied bail to Thakur and Bishnoi, while granting bail to three other co-accused - Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat and Shweta Singh. The bail applications before the magistrate had been filed on the grounds that the charge sheet had already been filed in the case.

In January, the magistrate court had denied bail to Jha, Rawat and Singh when the charge sheet was yet to be filed and the investigation was at a nascent stage. It had said while doing so, that the larger interest of the society is at stake. The court had also stated that the record shows their active involvement in propagating the information relating to women in the app.

While Thakur is involved in Sulli Deals - another app where Muslim women were auctioned last year, Bishnoi, as per the charge sheet, was inspired to create the hate app, Bulli Bai, as no action was taken by Delhi police in the previous case. Thakur was arrested in the Sulli Deals case only later.

Read Also Mumbai: SIES College celebrates International Yoga Day