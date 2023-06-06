Bookie’s threat to Amruta: Chats form key part of chargesheet

Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate gets custody of Jaisinghani | File Photo

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis and bookie Anil Jaisinghani – against whose daughter Aniksha she filed an FIR on Feb 20 this year for trying to threaten and conspire against her – had buried the hatchet and the former was trying to help him out of cases in which he claimed to be victimised by city special commissioner Deven Bharti, till a day before the matter became public knowledge on March 16.

This is seen from their WhatsApp messages in the days after the FIR was filed (Feb 20), which go on till March 15, a day before the news of her police complaint became public on March 16. The transcripts of these chats form part of the police chargesheet. Aniksha was arrested on March 17 and the bookie himself and his cousin were arrested in the coming days. The FIR was reported nearly a month after the police complaint.

The Chats Between Amruta And Bookie

The chats are initially heated and confrontational after the extortion attempt. Amruta asks Jaisinghani what he wants. He tells her about being victimised by Bharti after the government change. Amruta then offers to look into his issue, after which he softens and so does she.

In these chats, Amruta tells him she would meet his daughter on Feb 27 to know about his case at a location other than her residence Sagar in Malabar Hill. She later remembers that the date happens to be her own daughter’s birthday and tells the bookie about having to postpone the meeting to the next day. The meeting seemingly takes place on Feb 28 as the bookie thanks Amruta for her time at 9.28pm.

Initially, as per the exchanges, messages start coming on Feb 18 from an unknown number – that of Jaisinghani – from which videos are sent. They continue the following day and Amrutaasks “what do you exactly want?”, to which he says, “JUSTICE JUSTICE JUSTICE’. He then tells that during the MVA government and the previous city police commissioners, the cases against him were being closed and after Bharti, who is close to Fadnavis, has come back to Mumbai police, his cases are interrupted. At a point referring to Bharti, he says, “What is his actual problem with me... why is he ruining everything. I was compelled to do all this only to seek justice.”

Amruta Assures Justice If...

In a message on Feb 22, Amruta tells him that if he is wrongly framed, she will tell ‘Devenji’ to do justice, but that she won’t succumb to illegal money demands by his daughter. Amrutalater offers that his cases be kept directly under the CP, without interference of Bharti.

On Feb 24, Amruta tells the bookie that she will understand the case and then speak with Fadnavis and assures him that if found victimised there will be 100 percent justice.

On March 2, Amruta tells him that she has still not spoken with Fadnavis as he returns home late and she will consider his mood before speaking about the matter. She also advises him not to involve his daughter into his affairs and make bad karma follow her by doing wrong things against good people.

On March 15, Amruta tells the bookie that she will meet Aniksha on March 20. She says she would not be able to check messages as she will be travelling. In the last messages available in the transcript, she tells him that regarding a doctor’s treatment, she will inform him by night. In a message at 9.33pm that night, she tells him that she has spoken and he may take treatment.