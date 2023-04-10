Bombay High Court rejects Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law’s bail plea in money laundering case |

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected the bail application of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhari in a money laundering case concerning MIDC land in Pune. Khadse is the main accused in the case.

He approached the HC after his bail plea was rejected by the special PMLA court.

High Court rejected bail plea twice

The special court has rejected his bail plea on two occasions observing that there is glaring material to show his involvement in money laundering. It had also said that the offence was committed by misusing the position by Khadse, who was the then revenue minister, for the benefits of his wife and son-in-law.