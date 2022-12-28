My phone was tapped for 68 days, now I am scared to speak on phone: Eknath Khadse

MLC Eknath Khadse | File

Nagpur: A veteran NCP legislator, Eknath Khadse on Wednesday made a sensational revelation in the Maharashtra Legislative Council that his phone was allegedly tapped for a record 68 days by a senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla saying that he is now afraid to have conversation on phone.

He demanded that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should make the government’s stand clear in this regard. Khadse was speaking against the backdrop of the closure report filed by the Pune police in a case against Shukla, where she was accused of illegally tapping the phones of several leaders.

He demanded a thorough investigation into the phone tapping, and those whose phones were tapped should be given a chance to argue their case. Khadse also demanded that the state government should immediately take action against Shukla and concerned officers.

‘’I see in the media that Rashmi Shukla was investigated by the state government in the phone tapping case, the report of which was submitted in the court. I also read in the newspaper that the court rejected the closure report and ordered a re-investigation. I want to know about the time when Rashmi Shukla tapped the phone. My phone was also tapped for 68 days and now the government is going to investigate again,’’ said Khadse.

Khadse, who left BJP and joined NCP in 2020, further said that his phone was tapped with some purpose.

‘’Whoever has ordered the phone tapping during that time did not necessarily have pure intentions. Tapping a phone without permission is an attack on my personal freedom. I have a constitutional right not to do that without my permission. My phone was tapped for 68 days without permission and the closure report was submitted without giving me a full idea of discussion with me. I was called for a day when I replied for a minute and left,’’ he added.

‘’I request that there should be a thorough investigation. Those whose phones were tapped including Sanjay Raut, Nana Patole and myself should be called to put up their argument. This matter is serious. Now I am afraid, with whom to talk, how to talk. It is not right if phones are being tapped in such a manner,’’ he noted.

“Now if prima facie it appears, are you going to take action or elevate the officers to higher positions?’’ he asked.

Khadse asked whether his conversation would be released and expressed that if his conversation was private then that can be misused.