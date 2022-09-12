e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalBombay HC to get 8 new judges

Bombay HC to get 8 new judges

At present, the High Court is functioning with 62 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94 judges. If the Central government approves these names, then the HC will have 70 judges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the elevation of six judicial officers and two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

At present, the High Court is functioning with 62 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94 judges. If the Central government approves these names, then the HC will have 70 judges.

In its meeting held Tuesday, the SC collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of the following judicial officers as HC judges — Sanjay Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Khobragade, Mahendra Chandwani, Abhay Waghwase, Ravindra Joshi, and Vrushali and Shubhangi Joshi.

The two advocates whose names have been approved to be elevated as judges are Santosh Chapalgaonkar and Milind Sathaye.

On July 9, nine advocates were sworn in as additional HC judges. That was the second time that nine judges were sworn in on a single day. Before this, on June 5, 2017, nine judges took oath on the same day.

Since January this year, seven judges have retired from the HC taking the working strength down to 53 at a point in time.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to continue as Maharashtra AG till December end
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC to get 8 new judges

Bombay HC to get 8 new judges

Mumbai: Senior citizen asks for damages of Rs 2 lakh for charging for services during warranty...

Mumbai: Senior citizen asks for damages of Rs 2 lakh for charging for services during warranty...

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

What’s public interest in releasing accused from jail? Bombay HC asks Maharashtra Govt

Elgar case: Taloja jail denies allegations of Vernon Gonsalves’ poor treatment, says 'he refused...

Elgar case: Taloja jail denies allegations of Vernon Gonsalves’ poor treatment, says 'he refused...

Delhi HC stays proceedings against JMM Chief Shibu Soren before Lokpal in disproportionate assets...

Delhi HC stays proceedings against JMM Chief Shibu Soren before Lokpal in disproportionate assets...