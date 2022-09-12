Bombay HC to get 8 new judges

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday recommended the elevation of six judicial officers and two lawyers as judges of the Bombay High Court.

At present, the High Court is functioning with 62 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 94 judges. If the Central government approves these names, then the HC will have 70 judges.

In its meeting held Tuesday, the SC collegium approved the proposal for the elevation of the following judicial officers as HC judges — Sanjay Deshmukh, Yanshivraj Khobragade, Mahendra Chandwani, Abhay Waghwase, Ravindra Joshi, and Vrushali and Shubhangi Joshi.

The two advocates whose names have been approved to be elevated as judges are Santosh Chapalgaonkar and Milind Sathaye.

On July 9, nine advocates were sworn in as additional HC judges. That was the second time that nine judges were sworn in on a single day. Before this, on June 5, 2017, nine judges took oath on the same day.

Since January this year, seven judges have retired from the HC taking the working strength down to 53 at a point in time.

