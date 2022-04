The Bombay High Court has refused to hear the plea of Maharashtra's ex-HM Anil Deshmukh. Justice Dere has directed that the plea be placed before another bench.

Deshmukh challenged the special CBI court’s order that allowed CBI’s application seeking his custody in connection with an alleged corruption case.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:05 PM IST