Electoral bonds case: CJI Ramana agrees to hear case in Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday said that it will hear the case challenging the laws enabling the issuance of electoral bonds, reported Bar and Bench.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Prashant Bhushan before Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana.

"It has been reported today morning that Calcutta based company has paid ₹40 crores through electoral bonds to stop excise rate. It is distorting democracy," Bhushan said.

"If it was not for COVID etc then I would have heard all of this," CJI Ramana said.

"It is critical," said Bhushan

"Yes, we will hear it," the CJI assured.

An electoral bond is like a promissory note that can be bought by any Indian citizen or company incorporated in India from select branches of State Bank of India. The citizen or corporate can then donate the same to any eligible political party of his/her choice. The bonds are similar to bank notes that are payable to the bearer on demand and are free of interest. An individual or party will be allowed to purchase these bonds digitally or through cheque.

The electoral bonds were introduced with the Finance Bill (2017). On January 29, 2018 the Narendra Modi-led NDA government notified the Electoral Bond Scheme 2018.

On April 12, 2019 the Supreme Court asked all the political parties to submit details of donations received through electoral bonds to the ECI. It also asked the Finance Ministry to reduce window of purchasing electoral bonds from 10 days to five days. The apex court is yet to fix a date for hearing other pleas against the electoral bonds.

The Election Commission on April 10, 2019 told the Supreme Court of India that while it was not against the Electoral Bonds Scheme, it did not approve of anonymous donations made to political parties.

“We are not opposed to electoral bonds...but want full disclosure and transparency. We are opposed to anonymity,” Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the poll panel told the apex court. The poll panel’s submissions came during a hearing on bunch of pleas challenging the validity of electoral bonds in the apex court.

Last year, a number of eminent citizens, including former bureaucrats, lawyers and academics, wrote to Chief Justice of India N V Ramana requesting him for early listing and hearing of some important cases that have been pending for a long time before Constitution benches.

One of the cases is the petition challenging the issue of electoral bonds, pending for nearly four years. The case was listed recently but was not heard. An early decision on the legality and constitutionality of electoral bonds is vital for the health and integrity of the election system.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:04 PM IST