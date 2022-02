The Bombay High Court has dismissed a plea by Federation of Retail Traders challenging the Maharashtra government's rule mandating shops and establishments to display their names in Marathi in Devnagiri script.

The HC said there is no bar on using any other language on the signboard. The court also imposed Rs 25,000 cost on the petitioner to be deposited in Chief Minister Relief Fund.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 12:43 PM IST