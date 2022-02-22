Relief to Param Bir Singh: SC restrains Maharashtra police from taking any action against ex-Mumbai CP till March 9

Mumbai: The Supreme Court Tuesday directed the Maharashra police to not take any action gainst former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as it termed the corruption row involving the senior police officer and former state minister Anil Deshmukh a "messy state of affairs".

The Supreme Court said it will soon decide whether the probe into all cases against Singh should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Maharashtra government has said all the cases cannot be transferred to the central agency.

Meanwhile, Singh told the Enforcement Directorate that Sachin Waze was reinstated in the force two years ago on “direct instructions” from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray, according to a supplementary chargesheet filed by ED in a money laundering case against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:19 PM IST