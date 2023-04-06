Bombay HC asks suspended advocate to approach Bar Council of India

Representational pic

The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the state bar council’s order suspending Advocate Gunarat Sadavarte for two years and asked him to file an appeal before the Bar Council of India (BCI).

On March 28, the three-member disciplinary committee of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) found Sadavarte guilty of misconduct under Section 35 (punishment for misconduct) of the Advocates Act 1961, and suspended him for two years. A complaint was sent to the BCMG alleging that Sadavarte was seen wearing his advocate’s band during television debates, public events and agitations in violation of the ethics code.

He is also accused of orchestrating the attack outside NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s home last year.

Sadavarte challenged his suspension before the HC alleging that he was not given a hearing and the suspension order was passed ex parte (on the absence of the other party).

BCGM relying on CCTV footages in probe

The BCGM had relied on videos which showed Sadavarte wearing his advocate band outside court premises.

Darius Khambata, counsel for BCMG, said they had relied on video recordings of Sadavarte dancing while wearing his band.

Sadavarte claimed that he was given a blank pen drive or a pen drive, the contents of which were not accessible. He clarified that he was not dancing but was participating in a Ram katha, which was organised after the deaths of 124 staff of MSRTC.

Sadavarte sought that the BCMG order be suspended pending hearing in the plea.

The bench, however, refused to grant immediate relief to Sadavarte, noting that there was a provision for filing an appeal before the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa.