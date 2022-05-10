BJP's Tajinder Bagga gets relief from Punjab and Haryana High Court; no arrest until July 5

In a major relief to Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Tuesday stayed his arrest till July 5.

This comes three days after the court, holding an urgent hearing late on Saturday night, granted him protection from any coercive action till the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing Bagga's petition seeking a stay on the arrest warrant issued by a Mohali court against him last week. The arrest warrant is in connection with a case registered against him by the Punjab Police last month. He was initially granted relief till May 10, which was extended further today.

In his arguments before the high court, the Advocate General of Punjab sought that Bagga be presented in court. He also assured the court that no coercive steps would be taken against the BJP leader.

A Mohali court had earlier issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

“It is necessary in the interest of justice to issue non-bailable warrants for accused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation,” the court of Judicial Magistrate (1st class) Ravtesh Inderjit Singh had said, and posted the matter for May 23.

The warrant was issued in connection with a case registered against Bagga in Mohali on April 1, alleging inflammatory posts in the media and on Twitter. This is the same case in which he was arrested from his Delhi residence on Friday morning.

Bagga was arrested by a team of Punjab Police plain clothes men on Friday. In a dramatic sequence of events that unfolded, the Delhi Police filed an abduction case against unknown individuals in connection with Bagga's disappearance. The team of Punjab Police carrying Bagga to Punjab was intercepted by Haryana Police.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 01:02 PM IST