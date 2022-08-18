Bhima Koregaon case: SC allows Varavara Rao to approach trial court for medical travel

Jailed activist Varavara Rao | File

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed activist P Varavara Rao, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, to approach the trial court with his plea to travel to Hyderabad for cataract surgery.

A three-judge bench of Justices U U Lalit, S R Bhat, and Sudhanshu Dhulia noted that as per its August 10 order, it was directed that Rao shall not leave Greater Mumbai without permission from the trial court.