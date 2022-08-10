Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court grants bail to Telugu poet Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Supreme Court grants leave to Telugu poet Varavara Rao |

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted octogenarian Telugu poet P Varavara Rao bail on medical grounds. The court noted that the 82-year-old poet is entitled to bail on medical grounds without any limit on time.

The court noted that Rao shall not leave jurisdiction of concerned trial court without permission nor shall he misuse his liberty and be in touch with any witness.

The apex court also said he will be entitled to medical care of his choice but has to inform NIA about the treatment he's receiving.

A bench comprising Justice UU Lalit also noted that bail is being granted to only Rao and is purely on medical grounds and the order will not impact the case of other accused in the case.

Rao had challenged the Bombay High Court's rejection of extension of his bail plea on April 13 despite his age and precarious health condition, pleading that "Any further incarceration would ring the death knell for him as advancing age and deteriorating health are a fatal combination."

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city.