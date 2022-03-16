Bhima Koregaon accused Surendra Gadling permitted use of laptop in prison

A special court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act has permitted the use of a laptop in Taloja jail for Bhima Koregaon accused and lawyer Surendra Gadling.

Gadling had sought to be allowed the use of the device as he is appearing in person in the case. He had said that the documents in the case are voluminous and he needed to prepare for his own defence and hence needed the facility.

The court has allowed him access to it on two days of the week and directed the jail authority accordingly.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 09:00 PM IST