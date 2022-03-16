Bombay HC refuses relief to BJP MLC Pravin Darekar in alleged Mumbai Bank scam case

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday refuses relief of no-coercive steps to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Pravin Darekar in Mumbai Police's FIR in connection with an alleged Mumbai Bank scam case, reported Live Law. The HC has told the leader of opposition in the state council to approach sessions court for anticipatory bail.

The police have filed FIR on a complaint by the Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde against Darekar under sections of 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating) 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) 120b (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shinde has accused Darekar of using bogus membership of a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank and alleged that there was fraud and irregularities in the bank during his tenure. He further alleged that Darekar, who was the Mumbai Bank Chairman from 2011 to 2021, posed as a labourer which was later found wrong.

Shinde claimed that Darekar did not work as labourer nor did he get any contract for labour supply. Despite that, he contested the election for the post of director of the Mumbai Bank for two decades. He said the state cooperative department appointed committee during its probe had detected fraud during an audit.

Shinde said Darekar got himself registered as a labourer in 1997. Thereafter, he won the state assembly elections on the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ticket in 2009 when he had declared in his nomination papers that he was into a private business.

Meanwhile, Darekar has targeted the MVA government saying that FIR has been lodged as a part of revenge politics adding that he would seek redressal from the court. “Action against me is the MVA government’s ‘’decided programme,’’ he claimed. He said the issue was over and he had long ago resigned as a member of the labour organisation.

‘’An FIR filed by the Economic Offence Wing against Mumbai Bank has been re-opened out of political animosity, despite a "C" summary. We are not afraid of such pressure and seek justice from the court,’’ said Darekar.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 05:30 PM IST