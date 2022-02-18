Bhide's role in Bhima-Koregaon violence case cannot be established due to lack of evidence, Pune cops tell MSHRC

The Pune police informed the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Thursday that for lack of evidence it hadn’t named right-wing leader Manohar Bhide alias Sambhaji Bhide in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case. The commission accordingly adjourned the matter for final hearing till March 29, when it is likely to decide the compensation to be paid to Bhide.

A bench of M A Saeed, judicial member of the MSHRC, had in April 2021, taken suo motu cognizance of the fact that despite the filing of an FIR against Bhide by the Pune police in 2018, it had not concluded its probe into the case.

Initially, advocate Aditya Mishra had highlighted the issue before the bench in April 2021. He had even highlighted the statement made by the then chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, in the state assembly, wherein the BJP leader had said that the prosecution couldn’t adduce enough evidence against Bhide.

Mishra had also informed the court that the sole eyewitness, who had reportedly identified Bhide as one of the accused instigating the violence, had withdrawn his statements.

Saeed, in his orders passed last year, had noted that the right to speedy and fair trial also included the right to expeditious probe and had taken suo motu cognizance of the issue under provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Mishra was accordingly appointed as the amicus curiae (friend of the court) to assist the court.

Pursuant to earlier orders, the Pune police submitted their report before Saeed, stating that the chargesheet had been filed in the Bhima-Koregaon violence matter in November 2021.

“However, the name of Bhide appears nowhere in the charge sheet, as his role could not be made out anywhere due to lack of evidence, police submitted before the panel,” Mishra confirmed.

“Now, the matter is fixed for final arguments on March 29, to decide on compensation as to why a false FIR was lodged against Bhide without any evidence,” Mishra added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 07:05 AM IST