Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Dismissed cop Sunil Mane seeks to become prosecution witness

HomeLegalAntilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case: Dismissed cop Sunil Mane seeks to become prosecution witness

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Sunil Mane | PTI
Dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case has sought to turn prosecution witness against his co-accused.

The people who have been named accused in the case are dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze and former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma.

(more details awaited)

