Antilia bomb scare case: NIA says can't support plea of dismissed cop Sunil Mane to become its witness

Sunil Mane | BL Soni

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted before a special court that it cannot support the plea of dismissed police inspector Sunil Mane to become its witness in the case concerning the security scare at industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in 2021 and automobile businessman Mansukh Hiren’s murder. The agency said he has a direct role in the commission of serious crimes.

NIA alleged Mane’s presence during Hiren's murder

According to the NIA, Mane had made a phone call to the businessman to whom the explosive-laden vehicle, found outside Ambani’s residence, was traced. The inspector called Hiren to Ghodbunder Road, before he went missing and was later found dead. The agency also alleged Mane’s presence during the murder. The main accused in the case is dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze and among the co-accused is ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma.

"I have realised my mistakes"

Mane’s sent his handwritten plea from prison, where he is in custody since August 2021. In it he said: “After deeply thinking during my incarceration period, I have realised my mistakes. Being a police officer, it was my duty to protect the life of citizens… but unfortunately and unknowingly I have committed some mistakes.”

“To repent those mistakes and give justice to the victim and his family”, Mane said he would fully disclose the facts and circumstances of the case. He further stated that in his 26 years of service, he was assessed as “outstanding” and “very good”. He said this be considered and he be given a chance to repent his mistakes.

Mane is directly involved: NIA

On Thursday the NIA told the special court that the role of the accused has been detailed in the charge sheet and it is “crystal clear” that Mane is directly involved in the commission of the crime along with his co-accused persons. It then mentioned the serious offences, including those relating to terror acts, kidnapping, murder and criminal conspiracy, while opposing the plea.

Read Also Khawaja Yunus custodial death case: Pradip Gharat appointed as special public prosecutor