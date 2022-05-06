Allahabad HC says use of loudspeakers at mosques 'not a fundamental right'

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a petition that sought installation of loudspeakers in mosques. The court said, "The installation of loudspeakers in mosques is not a fundamental right."

The Bench of Justice Vivek Kumar Birla and Justice Vikas Budhwar said this while dealing with a writ plea filed by one Irfan.

Irfan had moved to the High Court feeling aggrieved by an order passed by SDM Tehsil Bisauli, District Budaun rejecting his application seeking permission for playing loudspeaker/mike in a village Mosque at the time of azan.

In his plea, the petitioner said that the SDM's order was "illegal" and that it "violates fundamental rights and legal rights".

The controversy over the use of loudspeakers at religious places sparked across several states, including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the sound from loudspeakers at religious places should not be heard outside the premises.

The Islamic call to prayers is given five times at prescribed times of the day. A muezzin is the person appointed to give this call.

There have been numerous petitions against the use of loudspeakers for religious as well as celebratory purposes. Court orders have been uniform on their use beyond prescribed hours. The most recent order was as close as May 15, 2020, at the start of the pandemic.

The court had then too observed that while azan was an ‘essential and integral’ part of Islam, it could be given in ‘human voice without using any amplifying device’. The court was hearing petitions that asked for permission to broadcast the azan amidst the lockdown provisions.

In February 2022, the HC had ruled against the use of loudspeakers in both temples and mosques.

For the use of loudspeakers outside 10 pm- 6 am specific permission of the District Magistrate or a person designated by the officer. Violation of the norm also invites fines imposed by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 04:11 PM IST