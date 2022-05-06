Loudpeaker row: 40-year-old killed for playing loudspeaker in Gujarat's temple

In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed for using a loudspeaker at a temple in a remote village in Gujarat’s Mehsana. The 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten up by members of his own community for using loudspeakers at an Aarti in the temple.

The man was confronted by a group of people who asked him to turn off the loudspeaker. The situation then reportedly escalated into a fight which led to the man’s death.

Jashwantji's brother Ajit informed police that when he and his deceased brother were performing aarti at the Meldi Mata temple near their house at 7 pm on May 4 when a person named Sadaji Thakor came to their place and asked them to stop using the loudspeaker. However, when the brothers refused to do so, Sadoji and four others attacked them with sticks.

Both Thakor brothers were taken to a hospital by the villagers, however, Jashwantji died during treatment.

The MNS chief on April 12 had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra by May 3, failing which he threatened that MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers during namaz time.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 12:50 PM IST