7 in Amravati chemist killing case remanded In judicial custody

Special NIA Judge AK Lahoti remanded the seven in judicial custody till Aug 5.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:34 PM IST
7 in Amravati chemist killing case remanded In judicial custody

Seven persons accused in the Amravati case of the killing chemist Umesh Kolhe were on Friday remanded in judicial custody.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sought from a special court before which they were produced, that the accused Irfan Khan,35, Dr Yusuf Khan, 44, Mudassir Ahmed, 22, Shahrukh Pathan, 25, Abdul Taufiq, 24, Atib Rashid, 22 and Shoaib Khan, 22 be remanded in judicial custody.

Special NIA Judge AK Lahoti remanded the seven in judicial custody till Aug 5. The seven had been produced before the special court on July 7 and the court had granted the NIA their custody till July 15. Thereafter, their custody was further extended till Friday.

The pharmacist was stabbed by two men on June 21 in Amravati. He had forwarded WhatsApp messages in favour of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on the Prophet. The NIA took over the case from the local police which had made further arrests. The incident took place a week before the killing of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on June 28, who had shared a social media post in favour of Sharma.

