 2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says he did not remember anything during testimony
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegal2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says he did not remember anything during testimony

2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says he did not remember anything during testimony

The staffer said he did not remember anything during his testimony.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says did not remember anything during testimony | FPJ

A hotel staffer who had purportedly booked two rooms in an Indore hotel on phone call on Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit for his co-accused Ajay Rahirkar and another person about two months prior to the Sep 29, 2008 blast in Malegaon town of the state, was declared as a hostile witness on Friday.

The staffer said he did not remember anything during his testimony. Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal said while his statement was recorded before a magistrate too, he stated during his cross-examination that he did not know if he was taken to the court or elsewhere.

Read Also
Malegaon Bomb Blast: NIA witness against BJP's Pragya Thakur turns hostile, 31 have backtracked so...
article-image

Purohit asked hotel staff to strike off name

As per his earlier statement, he had been asked by Purohit to book one room in names of Rahirkar and another person and another room in the name of Col. SP Balwant. The staffer had noted the name of Purohit in another register and said that when he asked Purohit his mobile number, he gave Balwant’s contact number and asked that his name be striked off.

Read Also
2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: Supreme Court rejects accused Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit’s plea
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says he did not remember anything during...

2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says he did not remember anything during...

Bombay High Court: Transgender person becoming woman after surgery can seek relief under Domestic...

Bombay High Court: Transgender person becoming woman after surgery can seek relief under Domestic...

Mumbai: Ratilal Mansion shuns MHADA, to redevelop privately

Mumbai: Ratilal Mansion shuns MHADA, to redevelop privately

Mumbai: Despite star witnesses turning hostile, father accused of raping minor sentenced 20 yrs in...

Mumbai: Despite star witnesses turning hostile, father accused of raping minor sentenced 20 yrs in...

Discretionary power of arrest under Section 41A: Despite SC’s reminders, police, judges fail to...

Discretionary power of arrest under Section 41A: Despite SC’s reminders, police, judges fail to...