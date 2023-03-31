2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says he did not remember anything during testimony

2008 Malegaon Blasts: Another witness turns hostile, says did not remember anything during testimony | FPJ

A hotel staffer who had purportedly booked two rooms in an Indore hotel on phone call on Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit for his co-accused Ajay Rahirkar and another person about two months prior to the Sep 29, 2008 blast in Malegaon town of the state, was declared as a hostile witness on Friday.

The staffer said he did not remember anything during his testimony. Special Public Prosecutor Avinash Rasal said while his statement was recorded before a magistrate too, he stated during his cross-examination that he did not know if he was taken to the court or elsewhere.

Purohit asked hotel staff to strike off name

As per his earlier statement, he had been asked by Purohit to book one room in names of Rahirkar and another person and another room in the name of Col. SP Balwant. The staffer had noted the name of Purohit in another register and said that when he asked Purohit his mobile number, he gave Balwant’s contact number and asked that his name be striked off.